Ke$ha sets March 22 for release of dance remix album

If you thought Ke$ha”s party anthems were ready-made for the dance floor already, wait until March 22 when she releases “I Am The Dance Commander + I Command You To Dance: The Remix Album.” DJs Switch, DJ Skeet Skeet, Fred Falke, Dave Aude and more have their way with such tunes as “Tik Tok” and We R Who We R.” Andre 3000 appears on the remix of “Sleazy.” There is also a tasteful new track, “F**k Him He”s a D.J.”
Below is the track listing for “Commander”:
01 Blow (Cirkut Remix)
02 The Sleazy Remix (feat. Andre 3000)
03 TiK Tok Untold Remix
04 F**k Him He”s A DJ
05 Animal Switch Remix
06 Your Love Is My Drug Dave Audé Club Remix
07 We R Who We R Fred Falke Club Remix
08 Take It Off Billboard Remix
09 TiK Tok Chuck Buckett”s Veruca Salt Remix
10 Blah Blah Blah (feat. 3OH!3) DJ Skeet Skeet Radio Remix
