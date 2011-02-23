Ke$ha sets March 22 for release of dance remix album

If you thought Ke$ha”s party anthems were ready-made for the dance floor already, wait until March 22 when she releases “I Am The Dance Commander + I Command You To Dance: The Remix Album.” DJs Switch, DJ Skeet Skeet, Fred Falke, Dave Aude and more have their way with such tunes as “Tik Tok” and We R Who We R.” Andre 3000 appears on the remix of “Sleazy.” There is also a tasteful new track, “F**k Him He”s a D.J.”

Below is the track listing for “Commander”:

01 Blow (Cirkut Remix)

02 The Sleazy Remix (feat. Andre 3000)

03 TiK Tok Untold Remix

04 F**k Him He”s A DJ

05 Animal Switch Remix

06 Your Love Is My Drug Dave Audé Club Remix

07 We R Who We R Fred Falke Club Remix

08 Take It Off Billboard Remix

09 TiK Tok Chuck Buckett”s Veruca Salt Remix

10 Blah Blah Blah (feat. 3OH!3) DJ Skeet Skeet Radio Remix