Keith Urban’s ‘Fuse’ will ignite the Billboard 200 next week

It”s another big week for the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 as seven of the Top 10 will likely be debuting titles.

Leading the pack with a lock on No. 1 is Keith Urban”s “Fuse” (read our review here), which will be the only title to sell more than 100,000. Hits Daily Double forecasts it will top out at around 105,000.

Bowing at No. 2 will likely be The Weeknd”s “Kiss Land” at 95,000. The numbers drop off drastically for 2 Chainz” “B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time,” which will probably come in at No. 3 with sales of 55,00-60,000.

Luke Bryan”s “Crash My Party” hangs on at No. 4, surrounded by debuts, as Janelle Monae”s “The Electric Lady” lights up the chart at No. 5 (45,000-50,000).

The debuts continue in the bottom 5, as Arctic Monkeys” Mercury Prize-nominated “AM” bows at No. 6 (35,000-40,000) and Sheryl Crow”s first country album, “Feels Like Home,” at No. 7 (30,000-35,000).

This week”s No. 1 album, Ariana Grande”s “Yours Truly” and the No. 2 album, Tamar Braxton”s “Love & War,” slide to Nos. 8 and 9, respectively, while vintage R&B group Earth Wind & Fire comes in at No. 10 with “Now, Then & Forever.”