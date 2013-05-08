Kelly Rowland reveals ‘Talk a Good Game’ album cover

05.08.13 5 years ago

Kelly Rowland is getting all sexy for her new album, “Talk a Good Game,” as the newly unveiled cover reveals.

Dressed in a sheer black top with no bra (totally inappropriate, Rowland), the black and white photo is sparse and leaves little to the imagination. Your move, Beyonce.

The album features a brand new collaboration with Rowland’s Destiny”s Child pals Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, called “You Changed.” The trio reunited for the Super Bowl earlier this year. “Talk” also features a guest spot from Lil Wayne on “Ice,” and Wiz Khalifa on “Gone.”

The album’s lead single is the hit “Kisses Down Low.”

“Talk” also employs some heavy producers, including Pharrell, The-Dream and Mike Will Made It. Rowland’s last album was 2011’s “Here I Am.”

Check out the album cover here:

“Talk a Good Game” hits shelves June 18.

What do you think of the album cover?

