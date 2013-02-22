B+

Watch: Kendrick Lamar and Drake combine for ill-fated ‘Poetic Justice’ video

02.22.13 6 years ago

The world’s deepest sleeper has been identified, and she is laying half-clothed next to Drake in Kendrick Lamar’s music video for “Poetic Justice.”

The latter Compton MC’s cut is off of his — ahem — critically acclaimed “good kid, m.A.A.d. city,” featuring an ill-fated L.A. love story, with a violent rush ending with a bang. Lamar dials his buddy Drizzy, who picks up the phone in the bedroom. He is clothed, with the lights on, rapping on the phone, as his lady dozes next to him. Considering Drake’s irresistibility, she is the Olympic champion of Sleeping.

No Janet Jackson to be found anywhere, though. Bummer.

