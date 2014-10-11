Kendrick Lamar invites the world to sing along in new lyric video for ‘I’

While music fans wait for L.A. rapper Kendrick Lamar to drop some concrete release date for the much-anticipated follow-up to his 2012 smash “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” they can sing along to his latest single “I” with the aid of a friendly new lyric video.

Featuring footage of regular people on the street doing the little heart symbol with their hands, the video also includes some performance footage, and highlights Lamar's dense, poetic wordplay.

Built around an Isley Brothers sample, the uplifting and motivational “I” is a sing-songy ditty which features the refrain “I love myself” and seems to be pretty far removed from some of “good kid's” slow, atmospheric and thematically dark songs.

Watch it here and sing along: