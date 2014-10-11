Kendrick Lamar invites the world to sing along in new lyric video for ‘I’

#Kendrick Lamar
10.11.14 4 years ago

While music fans wait for L.A. rapper Kendrick Lamar to drop some concrete release date for the much-anticipated follow-up to his 2012 smash “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” they can sing along to his latest single “I” with the aid of a friendly new lyric video.

Featuring footage of regular people on the street doing the little heart symbol with their hands, the video also includes some performance footage, and highlights Lamar's dense, poetic wordplay.

Built around an Isley Brothers sample, the uplifting and motivational “I” is a sing-songy ditty which features the refrain “I love myself” and seems to be pretty far removed from some of “good kid's” slow, atmospheric and thematically dark songs.

Watch it here and sing along:

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSgood kid maad cityIsley BrothersKendrick Lamarlyric video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP