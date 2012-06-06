Kenny Chesney asserts his baller status in sexy ‘Come Over’ video

Kenny Chesney’s music video for “Come Over” asserts that Kenny Chesney is very rich, very straight and is in very good shape.

The Shaun Silva-directed clip was shot in Miami, featuring what looks like Chesney’s own 60-foot yacht chugging around Miami. It co-stars a beautiful young woman who suffers from poverty, as she appears to own no clothes besides lingerie and bikinis.

The two tussle at the end over an apparent disagreement about the Euro’s decline and its effect on a “nanny state” economy, reinterpreted as a black-and-white perfume commercial. Not exactly safe for work.

The song sticks to a radio rock ballad format, but with Chesney’s deep twang on top. It’s the latest to arrive from “Welcome to the Fishbowl,” which, as confirmed this week, will be the first record to be out via Chesney’s own newly minted imprint Blue Chair, in conjunction with Columbia. The album drops on June 19.

Chesney’s mega-outing with Tim McGraw — dubbed The Brothers of the Sun Tour — kicked off just this week.