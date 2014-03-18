Kevin Feige hints a Captain Marvel movie may be coming soon

(CBR) Marvel Studios and Joss Whedon have a tough act to follow, at least as far as “Avengers” villains go. Tom Hiddleston”s Loki is beloved by fans worldwide, so much so that a diehard contingent petitioned for Loki to have a solo film.

But studio President Kevin Feige isn”t worried about response to James Spader”s titular evil android in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.” To hear him tell it, Spader”s villain is well on his way to becoming a classic.

“Our bad guy is great. I think people are going to very, very excited to see what we”re doing with the voice that Joss [Whedon] is bringing to life with James Spader for Ultron,” Feige told Movies.com during recent press rounds for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” “We love Ultron from the comics, and have always loved Ultron, and at no point do we want him to just be a robot. We want him to have an extreme personality and attitude, and James Spader is doing an unbelievable job.”

Beyond Ultron, Feige admitted that Marvel is very much considering making a movie starring a female superhero. However, he doesn”t expect the studio”s first female-driven film to focus on Scarlett Johansson”s Black Widow.

“Frankly, if we do a Black Widow movie after “Age of Ultron,” when she”s been central in three or four movies I don”t think we”d get the quote unquote credit for it,” he told Badass Digest. “People would say ‘She”s already a big giant superhero!” But if we had a great idea, we”d do it.”

Instead, Feige and Marvel have batted another name around: Carol Danvers, known to readers as Captain Marvel.

“We”ve talked a lot about [Captain Marvel],” he said. “I think that would be very cool.”

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” bows on May 1, 2015.