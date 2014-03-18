Kevin Feige hints a Captain Marvel movie may be coming soon

(CBR) Marvel Studios and Joss Whedon have a tough act to follow, at least as far as “Avengers” villains go. Tom Hiddleston”s Loki is beloved by fans worldwide, so much so that a diehard contingent petitioned for Loki to have a solo film.
But studio President Kevin Feige isn”t worried about response to James Spader”s titular evil android in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.” To hear him tell it, Spader”s villain is well on his way to becoming a classic.
“Our bad guy is great. I think people are going to very, very excited to see what we”re doing with the voice that Joss [Whedon] is bringing to life with James Spader for Ultron,” Feige told Movies.com during recent press rounds for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” “We love Ultron from the comics, and have always loved Ultron, and at no point do we want him to just be a robot. We want him to have an extreme personality and attitude, and James Spader is doing an unbelievable job.”
Beyond Ultron, Feige admitted that Marvel is very much considering making a movie starring a female superhero. However, he doesn”t expect the studio”s first female-driven film to focus on Scarlett Johansson”s Black Widow.
“Frankly, if we do a Black Widow movie after “Age of Ultron,” when she”s been central in three or four movies I don”t think we”d get the quote unquote credit for it,” he told Badass Digest. “People would say ‘She”s already a big giant superhero!” But if we had a great idea, we”d do it.”
Instead, Feige and Marvel have batted another name around: Carol Danvers, known to readers as Captain Marvel.
“We”ve talked a lot about [Captain Marvel],” he said. “I think that would be very cool.”
“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” bows on May 1, 2015.
Im confused. You mean Ms. Marvel? The Capt. Marvel I know is Billy Batson.
Why can’t woman be a captain? lol
In 2012, Ms. Marvel became Captain Marvel.
We’ve had multiple white women in the Marvel world on the big screen, Pepper Potts, Black Widow, Maria Hill, etc. It’s time to add in more color, so I propose Spectrum aka Photon aka Captain Marvel too. I think she’d be a great addition to the team, and she’s already worked with the Avengers, even leading them, in the comics, so there’s a basis for it. Right now, the Marvel world is great, but the only women are white (except for Agent May, but she’s on TV).