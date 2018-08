Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hey, have you seen the latest Mumford & Sons video? It’s a daguerreotype flip book. Oh, haha, I kid. As do the musical comedy group The Key of Awesome, who have brought us today’s YouTube Comedy Week selection. If you’ve ever wanted do start a Mumford band — and what 19th century hobo or little boy with a pan and a pair of salad tongs hasn’t? — then this video is for you.