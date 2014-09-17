Key & Peele Describe Their Magical First Meeting

09.17.14 4 years ago

The best part of my Comic-Con experience this year was seeing preview footage from the new season of “Key & Peele.” Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are, as I've said before, the White Stripes of basic cable comedy. With just two guys, they achieve such versatile and hilarious results. If you haven't been watching already, you can pick up from anywhere and immediately understand their genius.

But why not start at the beginning? Here on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Key and Peele tell you how they met and were basically obsessed with each other in an instant.

