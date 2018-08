Remember how Steve Urkel wasn't supposed to be the star of “Family Matters”? Well, so does Reginald VelJohnson, a.k.a. Carl Winslow.

In this “Key & Peele” sketch, watch as an enraged VelJohnson (Jordan Peele) confronts a producer about the weird sci-fi evolution of “Family Matters.” You will die, and then you will snort and ask yourself, “Did I do thaaaaat?”

(NSFW, language.)