‘Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall’ plot details revealed

10.17.12 6 years ago

Kick-Ass, Hit Girl and Red Mist are ready for more dark humor and over-the-top violence in “Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall,” and Lionsgate has just revealed some of the key plot details for the follow-up to 2010’s cult hit.

After hiding out as civilians, Kick-Ass’ (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Hit Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) find themselves hunted down by Red Mist (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), who has rechristened himself The Mother F*cker, and acts as the city’s first costumed super-villain. 

Jim Carrey plays a born-again ex-mobster-turned vigilante named Colonel Stars and Stripes, who heads the Justice Forever squad. They join forces with our heroes to clean up the city. 

Although we can expect plenty of bone-crunching violence and foul-mouthed shenanigans, Taylor-Johnson says it will be toned down from the Mark Millar-John Romita Jr. comic book series on which it’s based.

Take a look at the costumed look of Johnson and newcomer Donald Faison was revealed earlier by the studio.

While the original’s director Matthew Vaughn (“X-Men: First Class”) is merely producing this time, he’s handed the reins to “Never Back Down” helmer Jeff Wadlow. 

“Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall” opens June 28, 2013.
 

