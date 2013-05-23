YouTube Comedy Week Video of the Day: ‘Kid President & Thomas Lennon Fix Global Sadness’

05.23.13 5 years ago

Today’s YouTube Comedy Week selection is the antithesis of yesterday’s depressing Michael Cera self-immolation jam. If you don’t know Kid President, he’s a 10-year-old named Robby Novak who makes impossibly charming inspirational videos in collaboration with Rainn Wilson’s Soul Pancake. This one features Thomas Lennon, a pair of tin can telephones, and some pretty good suggestions for fixing global sadness.

Next up for Kid President? Weighing on what really went down in Benghazi.

