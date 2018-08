Kiefer Sutherland is back as “24” hero Jack Bauer in the upcoming “Live Another Day,” along with fellow vets Mary Lynn Rajskub and William Devane, plus newcomers Benjamin Bratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Stephen Fry, Michael Wincott, and Tate Donovan. On the heels of the suspense-filled trailer, FOX has also unleashed a handful of new images of the resurrected show's cast in action.

Check out all the photos here: