Pixies lose another bassist named Kim

12.02.13 5 years ago

Kim Deal lasted 25 years in the Pixies, but her replacement Kim Shattuck put down her bass after only four months. Based on Shattuck’s tweet that announced the news on Friday, it wasn’t her decision to leave.

Shattuck is the founder of Southern California rock band the Muffs, which she took a break from to play bass and sing backup vocals for the Pixies’ first leg of its world tour.
The Pixies recently confirmed it will appear at the 2014 Primavera Sound festival, including a Barcelona date with Arcade Fire and Neutral Milk Hotel. The band’s North American tour kicks off in Toronto on Jan. 15.

No one from the Pixies has commented on Shattuck’s departure, but if you know a bass player named Kim, send her their way.

