Kings of Leon set dates for 2014 Mechanical Bull run

Kings of Leon, whose new album, “Mechanical Bull,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, will kick off a tour in support of the album Feb. 5, 2014 at Philips Arena in Atlanta. Gary Clark Jr. will open the shows.

Hopefully the tour will go better than the group’s last outing in 2011: the North American leg ended after lead singer Caleb Followill left the stage, telling the audience he had to go “vomit” and “drink a beer,” in that order. The band canceled the rest of its U.S. tour that year, but completed some international dates.

As HitFix’s recent interview with Jared Followill revealed, the band seems to be in a much better place now.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 for the outing.

Kings of Leon tour dates:

February 5 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

February 7 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

February 9 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center (on sale Nov 2)

February 11 Auburn, MI The Palace At Auburn Hills

February 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

February 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena (on sale Nov 2)

February 18 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center (on sale Nov 2)

February 19 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

February 21 Washington DC Verizon Center

February 23 London, ON Budweiser Gardens (on sale Nov 2)

February 24 Montreal, QC Bell Centre (on sale Nov 2)

February 26 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre (on sale Nov 2)

February 28 Boston, MA TD Garden

March 5 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

March 6 Minneapolis, MN Target Center (on sale Nov 2)

March 8 Chicago, IL United Center (on sale Nov 2)