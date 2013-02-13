Kings of Leon, The Shins, Tom Petty to headline Hangout Music Fest

02.13.13 5 years ago

Kings of Leon, The Shins, Tom Petty, Passion Pit, Public Enemy and Kendrick Lamar are among the top acts playing The fourth Hangout Music Fest.

The Gulf Shores, Ala. event, which takes place May 17-19, will also feature Trey Anastasio Band, Ellie Goulding, Best Coast, The Roots, Delta Ray, BassNectar, The Breeders, Bloc Party, Gov”t Mule and another three dozen acts.

Also on the festival front, watch for the Bonnaroo line-up to be announced next Tuesday (Feb. 19) at 1 p.m ET/11 a.m.

In the meantime, watch Hangout”s wacky announcement. For those too young to remember, Tony Clifton was a seedy lounge comedian created by the late Andy Kaufman. It”s interesting to try to see Hangout resurrect him here.

