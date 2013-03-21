Kirk, Spock and Uhura face a new threat in new ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ poster

J.J. Abrams is at it again.

The latest international trailer for the marketing-savvy director-mogul’s upcoming “Star Trek Into Darkness” was reportedly filled with hard-to-spot URLs, which led to multi-lingual variations of the film’s newest poster.

It features Enterprise crew members Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto) and Uhura (Zoe Saldana) striking ballte stances in different directions as a tiny Benedict Cumberbatch (“John Harrison” = Khan?) triumphantly walks away from some fiery wreckage. We think they can take him.

Check it out here:

The fan site Trek Movie cracked the codes, but we think it may have been an inside job.

The sequel also stars Simon Pegg, Bruce Greenwood, John Cho, Karl Urban, Anton Yelchin, Alice Eve and some Klingons.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” opens May 17 in the U.S., and one week earlier in the U.K.