Kristen Wiig may join Ben Stiller in ‘Secret Life of Walter Mitty’ remake

Kristen Wiig, who doesn’t seem to be too keen on a “Bridesmaids” sequel at Universal, may have found her next project elsewhere.

The “Saturday Night Live” actress is in talks to join Ben Stiller in 20th Century Fox’s remake of the 1947 comedy “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” which Stiller is also set to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Mitty” centers on a photographer who supplements his humdrum life with exciting daydreams full of adventure, romance and intrigue. One day, his dreams come true as he stumbles into a real-life adventure involving a photo he took.

The film will likely start shooting in April.

Wiig, who will soon be seen opposite Jon Hamm in “Friends With Kids,” shot two indie comedies this past summer, “Imogene” and “Revenge of the Jolly!” She’s also circling the Errol Morris-directed “Freezing People is Easy,” co-starring Paul Rudd.

Stiller was recently seen alongside Eddie Murphy in “Tower Heist.” His director credits include “The Cable Guy,” “Zoolander” and “Tropic Thunder.”