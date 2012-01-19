Kristen Wiig may join Ben Stiller in ‘Secret Life of Walter Mitty’ remake

#Kristen Wiig
01.19.12 7 years ago

Kristen Wiig, who doesn’t seem to be too keen on a “Bridesmaids” sequel at Universal, may have found her next project elsewhere. 

The “Saturday Night Live” actress is in talks to join Ben Stiller in 20th Century Fox’s remake of the 1947 comedy “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” which Stiller is also set to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Mitty” centers on a photographer who supplements his humdrum life with exciting daydreams full of adventure, romance and intrigue. One day, his dreams come true as he stumbles into a real-life adventure involving a photo he took. 

The film will likely start shooting in April. 

Wiig, who will soon be seen opposite Jon Hamm in “Friends With Kids,” shot two indie comedies this past summer,  “Imogene” and “Revenge of the Jolly!” She’s also circling the Errol Morris-directed “Freezing People is Easy,” co-starring Paul Rudd.

Stiller was recently seen alongside Eddie Murphy in “Tower Heist.” His director credits include “The Cable Guy,” “Zoolander” and “Tropic Thunder.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kristen Wiig
TAGSBEN STILLERKristen WiigSECRET LIFE OF WALTER MITTY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP