Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks sign on for sexy dark comedy ‘The Big Shoe’

The worlds of “Twilight” and “The Hunger Games” are joining as one – sort of.

Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks, stars of the former and latter franchises, respectively, have signed on to star in “The Big Shoe,” a new dark comedy that has Jim Sturgess (“Cloud Atlas”) attached to play a footwear designer who must extricate himself from a family intent on mass-producing his creations for financial gain. To try and get him back on board, the family hires a psychotherapist (Banks) and a beautiful “muse” (Stewart) to break down his defenses.

The film will be directed by Steven Shainberg, in his first helming effort since 2006’s “Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus” starring Nicole Kidman. According to Deadline, which broke the story, Shainberg (who co-wrote the script with Mickey Birnbaum) claims the film will feature the same mix of dark comedy and eroticism as his 2002 film “Secretary,” which starred Maggie Gyllenhaal as the sexually submissive assistant to an attorney played by James Spader.

Stewart continues to pad her resume with a mixture of big-budget studio fare and smaller indie projects; in addition to last year’s “Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” and franchise-starter “Snow White and the Huntsman,” she played a supporting role in “On the Road,” an adaptation of the Beat Generation classic by Jack Kerouac. She’s currently signed on to reprise her role in a sequel to “Huntsman,” production on which is expected to begin sometime in 2013.

As for Banks, she can currently be seen in this weekend’s “Movie 43,” an anthology film that features 12 comedy gross-out comedy segments, one of which she directed. She’s also slated to reprise her role as Effie Trinket in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” which is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22, 2013.

