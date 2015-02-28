Kristen Stewart continues her own path with new Kelly Reichardt film

Did you know that Kristen Stewart made history a week ago? The 24-year-old actress became the first American woman to win a prestigious Cesar Award, France's own version of the Academy Award. She also won it for an English-speaking role. Think about that for a second. This honor hasn't been bestowed upon Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Sigourney Weaver, Natalie Portman, Glenn Close, Susan Sarandon or any other globally acclaimed American actress over the past 30 years. No, it was Kristen Stewart who broke the French's reticence to reward anyone but their own. Stewart, an actress who continues to (mostly) put studio work behind her following a string of acclaimed performance in indie films over the past year. That career path continues with her next endeavor, the “Untitled Kelly Reichardt Project,”
In case the name is unfamiliar to you, Reichardt is an acclaimed director whose movies include festival favorites “Night Moves,” “Meek's Cutoff” and “Wendy and Lucy.” Her latest project is an ensemble piece set in Montana. According to Deadline, Stewart is on board to play a young lawyer from neighboring Idaho who takes a teaching job within the state and discovers an unlikely friendship with a local. Laura Dern, the aforementioned Williams (who reunites with Reichardt after “Wendy and Lucy”), James Le Gros and “Mad Men's” Jared Harris have also been cast. For all of Reichardt's critical success she's a talent whose films are marginally commercial, at best. When you make a movie with her it's about the art and nothing more. And, lately, that's what Stewart has been all about.
After years of being contractually stuck in the “Twilight” series and attempting to launch another franchise with “Snow White and the Huntsman,” 2014 saw a sea change in Stewart's career with the release of Sundance Film Festival selection “Camp X-Ray,” Cannes selection “Clouds of Sils Maria” (for which she earned her Cesar) and “Still Alice,” which debuted at Toronto and went on to earn an Academy Award for its leading lady, Julianne Moore. Granted, Stewart has always tried to fit in an independent here or there between her studio obligations, but her recent choices are very reminiscent of the career path Matthew McConaughey began in 2011 and we all know how that turned out. The increasingly prolific Stewart has three films set to debut in some capacity in 2015, “Anesthesia,” “Equals” and “American Ultra.”
Tim Blake Nelson's “Anesthesia” is an ensemble drama which also features Glenn Close, Corey Stoll, Sam Waterston and Michael K. Williams. It's been almost a year since production wrapped on the indie, but it didn't land at either Toronto or Sundance so it wouldn't surprise us if it earned a Tribeca debut (probably not a good sign).
“Equals” is the latest from Drake Doremus (“Like Crazy”) and finds Stewart and Nicholas Hoult as a couple trying to keep their romance secret in a future where emotions have been purposefully eradicated. The high profile project, which is still without U.S. distribution, also features Guy Pearce, Jacki Weaver and Bel Powley (“Diary of a Teenage Girl”). If not Cannes than perhaps a Toronto premiere?
Lastly, Stewart reunites with her “Adventureland” co-star Jesse Eisenberg in Lionsgate's “American Ultra.” This action comedy from the director of “Project X” and screenwriter Max Landis (“Chronicle”) made a slew of most anticipated lists, but still hasn't been dated by the studio.
Many have tried to dismiss Stewart's talents because of the “Twilight” films (hey, she didn't write the books) and her body of work is slowly starting to outweigh the negative after effects of that franchise. Moreover, no one bats 100% when it comes to picking projects (see Jennifer Lawrence and “Serena”), but Stewart has shown to have excellent taste over the past few years. Before you know it she'll be thought of more for her gutsy indie choices than anything else.
Just you wait and see.
Fair due to her for winning the Cesar but you do realise the other actors you mentioned haven’t made a film financed by France so have never been eligible for the accolade in the first place.
Natalie Portman did ‘Léon’ which was nominated for several Césars. Another one who comes to mind is Jodie Foster. She did Polanski’s Carnage.
Foster was also in A Very Long Engagement, which was actually in French and won a number of Cesars. Sarandon starred in several Louis Malle films, including the Cesar-nominated Atlantic City. Weaver was in Polanski’s Death and the Maiden. I’m sure there are more examples….
Shame that Foster wasn’t very good in either of those films.
Don’t forget Tilda Swinton: she was nominated for Best Actress in 2009 for “Julia”.
Far be it from us to forget Tilda Swinton. But she’s not American.
Sorry, I guess I forgot the “American” part and looked for English-speaking performances. Stewart’s may be the first English-speaking performance by an actress to win a César.
Anyone who watched “Speak” knows she has talent and she showed it early on. You can’t see it in “Twilight” and that’s unfortunate.
Kristen’s performance as Bella was true to the character as written in the book. And millions of young women fans around the world used her as a blank slate to project themselves into the character and identify with the character and it worked. People of all ages fell in love with Bella and was rooting for her. Success accomplished!
Actually, Stewart did a very good job in that franchise. She took the otherwise unbearable dialogue and delivered it with a sincerity that most other actresses couldn’t pull off.
She appears to be a very, very smart lady. Back when she was a pre-teen she was allegedly reading “On the Road” when other girls her age were reading “Twilight.” What does that tell you?
She literally plays every character she has ever done the same. The runaways is a perfect example. She basically played a Lesbian Bella Swan.
Waiting for RPattz fans nasty comments here. They live kristen’s article. His fanbase is the worst.
Have you checked comments section of Rob’s articles filled with nasty comments made by KS-tew fans?Have you seen what kind of names do they call his girlfriend?They call her a monkey and a gold digger but you already know that.
BAFTA, CESAR, the next one will be an OSCAR.
she won a BAFTA in a category who was voted by the public
To that, I’ll say what Whoopi Goldberg told Tracy Jordan in 30 Rock about her EGOTing with a Daytime Emmy: “It still counts, baby”.
I’ve always thought she was going to blow up, and after Still Alice, I was sure of it. Seems like 2015 is going to be her year.
Stewart’s gift is that she is uniquely not a typical Hollywood bimbo. I do see, though, the Hollywood handlers trying to influence and change her. I hope she can resist it and keep her down to earth attitude. If she can stay strong, she will continue to be loved by real people.
She is definitely not the giggly-jiggly typical Hollywood starlet. If it had been any other actress who had played the lead in “Twilight,” they’d have either done a bunch of inferior movies by now, have gotten married and neglected their careers, become “difficult” to work with, or simply rested on their laurels. Stewart has taken the exact opposite approach by working hard to establish the sort of good body of work an actor needs to have a long career in this industry. Very smart.
Write a comment…Kristen did indies before during and after Twilight Saga.
Has anyone seen the Cake-Eaters? A great performance with a delicate subject (screen writer Jayce Bartok) and she pulled it off beautifully. Much praise from Bruce Dern and director Mary Stuart Masterson. Watch it then re-watch it with director’s commentary.
This girl is, 9 times out of ten, just fantastic. A natural. A handful of people on the net and some film green-lighting suits may be blind or worried about someone who refuses to fit into a box, but most of the long established successful actors in Hollywood– Oscar winners, A-listers & the like, are pretty excited about her. I’ll keep gladly paying my bucks to see her as a soldier, a rocker, a French woman’s assitant, a superhero, love-interest– whatever story she wants to help tell.
If you’ve never seen her work in Speak and Cake Eaters with Bruce Dern then you can never say you’ve seen her act. She was amazing in those films.
You’re not kidding. That scene in “Speak” was very upsetting to watch even though they really didn’t show anything. Stewart really made you believe what her character was going through.
Finally ppl starting to recognize for her works. feeling good once in a while to see ppl writing the good thins abt her .
Lol. A terribly wooden actress. Think that fight scene between Bella and Jacob. So artificial made my skin crawl. The inflection. And what the hell was Rupert thinking not stopping her from ruining swath?
“And what the hell was Rupert thinking not stopping her from ruining swath?”
Between the lowercase acronym and odd first-name familiarity, it took me some time to decipher this question.
You as a middle aged man should know what does it mean.Rupert was more interested in having an affair with a lead actress then being forcus on her acting in hte movie.
Plot sounds weak. Kristen as a lawyer sounds miscast. Her movies all have dull story lines. I think she is chasing awards which seems very false for someone who apparently doesn’t care about fame.
That asshole was so mean to Kristen!! Amazing from her to keep her cool Live on TV.
What is going on with “Equals” ? I really want to see it .
it feels great to see ppl comment god things about her than to see terrible crazed out fans bashing her for nothing. Kristen is an amazing actress it’s just that her character bella swan was poorly written and she did a good job even playing the character, she had consistency.. besides consistency stewart has skill and that is technical.. either you have or you don’t. keep doing what you’re doing Kris.. just don’t let Hollywood managers change you
This comments section is like Bizarro World.
Hey,Ellwood,write an article about the box office of Camp X ray,Still Alice and Clouds of Sills Maria to see how professional you are.Because you sound like kstew PR people paid you to write it.
Honestly, how many lunches did Ruth take you took before you wrote this? You can try to dust sugar all over her career, but she derailed her big budget paydays when she got caught cheating with Rupert.
Universal dumped her from her own franchise, which is really unprecedented. No studio has hired her since 2012, she’s made a string of low budget indies which haven’t shown a profit yet, and all the good reviews in the world and some foreign awards don’t seem to make any difference to the money men in Hollywood.
Her team couldn’t parlay her Cesar into anything bigger than a supporting role in another low budget indie that Michelle Williams is starring in. Also interesting that they changed the male character love interest into a female.
“Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Sigourney Weaver, Natalie Portman, Glenn Close, Susan Sarandon or any other globally acclaimed American actress over the past 30 years”
How many French films have these actresses acted in? None, so how do you expect them to win an award for FRENCH movies?!!!
“Globally acclaimed”?!! What! Do you think Chinese or Indian movie viewers know any of these names? Not even most Europeans would recognize one name on your “globally acclaimed” list.
I saw Sila Maria and its a typical French movie, the only difference is the presence of two Americans.
You can surely disagree with Stewart’s award-I don’t think she was any good personally-but don’t do it because a bunch of overrated Oscar in-crowd never won a FRENCH award!!!!!