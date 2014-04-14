Kristen Stewart stoner action-comedy ‘American Ultra’ begins filming

Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg are springing into action.
“American Ultra,” the “fast-paced action comedy” in which Eisenberg and Stewart will star as an “unmotivated stoner”/”lethal sleeper agent” and his live-in girlfriend, has officially started filming in New Orleans, Lionsgate announced today. Also starring Topher Grace, Tony Hale, John Leguizamo, Bill Pullman and Walton Goggins, the Max Landis-penned film is being directed by Nima Nourizadeh (“Project X”).
Here's the official plot synopsis:
“'American Ultra' is a fast-paced action comedy about Mike (Eisenberg), a seemingly hapless and unmotivated stoner whose small-town life with his live-in girlfriend, Phoebe (Stewart), is suddenly turned upside down. Unbeknownst to him, Mike is actually a highly trained, lethal sleeper agent. In the blink of an eye, as his secret past comes back to haunt him, Mike is thrust into the middle of a deadly government operation and is forced to summon his inner action-hero in order to survive.”
Does “American Ultra” sound like something you'd like to see? Vote in the poll below to let us know.
I can’t believe the cast for this film, it’s ridiculously good. Actors from Ice Age, Spiderman 3, Indpendence Day, Arrested Development, Breaking Bad, Justified, Panic Room, and The Social Network. And a script by Max Landis? This should be good. I want to see it already and they just started today.
She has really been busy. This film sounds interesting and she does have good chemistry with Eisenberg . Adventureland was interesting. Glad to see her forge ahead and putting all that nasty stuff behind her. Her career will continue to blossom .,
Keep up Kristen & Jesse………… I really love u Kristen… Stay humble…………
What a yawn fest. Both Eisenberg and Stewart play the same character in every movie. I’ll be missing this for sure. Save your $
Not a huge fan of kristen stewart, bit wooden sometimes. This film sounds very similar to the other one she did with Jesse.