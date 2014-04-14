Kristen Stewart stoner action-comedy ‘American Ultra’ begins filming

04.14.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg are springing into action.

“American Ultra,” the “fast-paced action comedy” in which Eisenberg and Stewart will star as an “unmotivated stoner”/”lethal sleeper agent” and his live-in girlfriend, has officially started filming in New Orleans, Lionsgate announced today. Also starring Topher Grace, Tony Hale, John Leguizamo, Bill Pullman and Walton Goggins, the Max Landis-penned film is being directed by Nima Nourizadeh (“Project X”).

Here's the official plot synopsis:

“'American Ultra' is a fast-paced action comedy about Mike (Eisenberg), a seemingly hapless and unmotivated stoner whose small-town life with his live-in girlfriend, Phoebe (Stewart), is suddenly turned upside down.  Unbeknownst to him, Mike is actually a highly trained, lethal sleeper agent. In the blink of an eye, as his secret past comes back to haunt him, Mike is thrust into the middle of a deadly government operation and is forced to summon his inner action-hero in order to survive.”

Does “American Ultra” sound like something you'd like to see? Vote in the poll below to let us know.

Around The Web

TAGSAmerican UltraBILL PULLMANJESSE EISENBERGJOHN LEGUIZAMOkristen stewartmax landisnew orleansTONY HALETOPHER GRACEWALTON GOGGINS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP