Kristen Stewart stoner action-comedy ‘American Ultra’ begins filming

Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg are springing into action.

“American Ultra,” the “fast-paced action comedy” in which Eisenberg and Stewart will star as an “unmotivated stoner”/”lethal sleeper agent” and his live-in girlfriend, has officially started filming in New Orleans, Lionsgate announced today. Also starring Topher Grace, Tony Hale, John Leguizamo, Bill Pullman and Walton Goggins, the Max Landis-penned film is being directed by Nima Nourizadeh (“Project X”).

Here's the official plot synopsis:

“'American Ultra' is a fast-paced action comedy about Mike (Eisenberg), a seemingly hapless and unmotivated stoner whose small-town life with his live-in girlfriend, Phoebe (Stewart), is suddenly turned upside down. Unbeknownst to him, Mike is actually a highly trained, lethal sleeper agent. In the blink of an eye, as his secret past comes back to haunt him, Mike is thrust into the middle of a deadly government operation and is forced to summon his inner action-hero in order to survive.”

Does “American Ultra” sound like something you'd like to see? Vote in the poll below to let us know.