Kristen Wiig Wins: Watch Amy Adams’ ‘SNL’ Monologue

#Kristen Wiig #SNL
12.21.14 4 years ago

Kristen Wiig crashed Bill Hader's “SNL” hosting gig and she did the same for Amy Adams' big moment. Watch as she celebrates Christmas with Amy and the cast. Damn I miss when Kristen was a cast member.

