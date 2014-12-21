Kristen Wiig crashed Bill Hader's “SNL” hosting gig and she did the same for Amy Adams' big moment. Watch as she celebrates Christmas with Amy and the cast. Damn I miss when Kristen was a cast member.
Kristen Wiig Wins: Watch Amy Adams’ ‘SNL’ Monologue
Louis VIrtel 12.21.14 4 years ago
