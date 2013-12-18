Kurt Sutter on when fans can expect a ‘Sons of Anarchy’ prequel

12.18.13

(CBR) When “Sons of Anarchy” ends, Kurt Sutter will head to the Middle Ages for some decapitation shenanigans with “The Bastard Executioner”. But that doesn”t mean he”s leaving Charming forever.

In the past, Sutter has made it clear he wants to make a “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff set around the time of the Vietnam War, during the foundation of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club. And now, Sutter”s plans for the prequel have crystallized further: He has an idea for the show”s format, and when fans can expect it.

“Now that FX has expanded and they”re looking at doing standalone seasons and miniseries, I think it”s probably a lot more viable than it was a few years ago,” Sutter tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I love the idea of doing the origin story, even if it”s a standalone 12-episode thing. I love the idea of doing a period piece. It definitely would have different energy, it would be a different kind of show, but I think the real fans would plug into it.”

“We would probably want to rest the mythology for a season or two, meaning that I don”t think we would end “Sons” and begin the prequel,” he added. “I think we would let it breathe for a couple years.”

“Sons of Anarchy” returns for its seventh and final season in 2014.

(via Zap2It)

