‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator planning ‘Executioner’ series

Deadline reports that following the conclusion next season of Sons of Anarchy, Sutter and FX will develop a new series: “The Bastard Executioner”, a period drama that focuses on a war-ravaged warrior knight who vows to stop fighting, but finds himself “forced to pick up the bloodiest sword of all” as an executioner.
Helmed by Sutter and produced by Imagine”s Brian Grazer, “The Bastard Executioner” has already received a pilot greenlight from FX.
“I find the executioner to be an incredibly fascinating and provocative character,” Grazer said of the new series” premise. “He deals with the highest order and the lowest order in the culture. It”s about as morally complex a profession as you can imagine, and it is going to make for a spellbinding series.”
Sutter”s statement on the series was much simpler: “I love the network. I love the world. I love the blood.” That”s good enough for any “Sons” fan.
Damn when I clicked the link I was hopin’ it was gonna’ be the Mac Bolan books being adapted. Oh we’ll, I’ll watch it anyway I’m sure.
the sons is right up there with the movie god father that says it all its like real life keep it comming jacks in jail no hes what keeps the club from falling apart
He is not in jail, all the evidence was circumstantial and only worked with his confession or Tara snitching. Since Tara can’t snitch, Jax has no reason to turn himself in or give a confession. You need to pay attention.
Kurt Sutter is a genius! I will definitely watch his new show. I love SOA!
I totally agree SOA is a great show keeping making you are great write and actor :)
Kurt sutter is a genius. Hopefully charlie hunnam will be in it.
don’t like the name..it sounds wrong. will have a peek in it.
I was very sad to see Tara killed. I guess in the end I was hoping that they would make it through all the barriers and live a good long life with their boys.
Clay’s death was unbelievable I did not see that coming.
I can say that i have never missed an episode and never will – the theme is flawless.
I would like to see him write a prequel to sons. I would like to see John Teller and clay in their younger days. I believe it would be a hit for Sutter and fx.
Does not sound interesting to me at all. Sorry, Sutter
There is already plans for Sutter to do the original 9. I am excited to see what Kurt can do with an era piece seeing how he made Shakespeare proud with his SOA tragedy. What else would you call a show based on a medieval executioner? Sutter is amazing with a pen, without using someone else’s creation. I for one will not judge or doubt his ability until I watch the pilot episode.
I can’t wait