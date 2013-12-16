‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator planning ‘Executioner’ series

(CBR) When Kurt Sutter is finished killing every man, woman and child in Charming, California, he”ll take his lethal ways all the way back to the Middle Ages.

Deadline reports that following the conclusion next season of Sons of Anarchy, Sutter and FX will develop a new series: “The Bastard Executioner”, a period drama that focuses on a war-ravaged warrior knight who vows to stop fighting, but finds himself “forced to pick up the bloodiest sword of all” as an executioner.

Helmed by Sutter and produced by Imagine”s Brian Grazer, “The Bastard Executioner” has already received a pilot greenlight from FX.

“I find the executioner to be an incredibly fascinating and provocative character,” Grazer said of the new series” premise. “He deals with the highest order and the lowest order in the culture. It”s about as morally complex a profession as you can imagine, and it is going to make for a spellbinding series.”

Sutter”s statement on the series was much simpler: “I love the network. I love the world. I love the blood.” That”s good enough for any “Sons” fan.