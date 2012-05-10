Kylie Minogue ‘Best Of’ heading Stateside, Black Sabbath plots another

There’s seemingly never a good or bad time to release a “Best Of” compilation — whether you’re mid-career, at the end or done with it — so here’s some news on hits collections from Kylie Minogue and Black Sabbath.

The Australian pop singer is releasing “The Best of Kylie Minogue,” a 21-song comp, on June 19 in the U.S. It contains predictable hits and songs from throughout her dozen-album career. Tracklist below.

Minogue celebrated her 25th annivesary in the biz last year by touring, releasing a CD/DVD from that tour and performing off her rarities in Oz.

As for Sabbath, the band may not be in the greatest shape for their reunion gigs in England over these next few weeks, but they aren’t letting the opportunity to re-hock their wares get away from them. Their umpteenth greatest hits collection “Iron Man: The Best of Black Sabbath” will be out on June 4 in the U.K., according to NME, though no word yet when and if it will arrive Stateside. Tracklist below.

So what’s the deal with that whole “original lineup” thing? Sabbath are scheduled to play the O2 Academy in Birmingham, England on May 19 and at the Download Festival in Donington Park, England over the weekend of June 8-10. Tony Iommi, who is suffering lymphoma, will play those. But he will not be performing the other tour dates over the summer, and those are now dubbed Ozzy & Friends, featuring Geezer Butler, Zakk Wylde and Slash. The only Sabbath show in American skedded is at Lollapalooza, and there’s no official statement as to whether or not Iommi will perform there.

And there is still no word yet if Bill Ward and the band worked out their contract differences, so no clue if he’s playing with them at all anywhere.

Enjoy.

Here is the tracklist for “The Best of Kylie Minogue”:

1. Can”t Get You Out of My Head

2. Spinning Around

3. I Should Be So Lucky

4. Love At First Sight

5. In Your Eyes

6. Kids (with Robbie Williams)

7. Better the Devil You Know

8. All the Lovers

9. Give Me Just a Little More Time

10. Celebration

11. Slow

12. Red Blooded Woman

13. I Believe in You

14. On a Night Like This

15. Confide In Me

16. Get Outta My Way

17. The Loco-Motion

18. Tears On My Pillow

19. Wow

20. In My Arms

21. Never Too Late

Here is the tracklist for “Iron Man: The Best of Black Sabbath”: