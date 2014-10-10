‘Labyrinth’ and ‘Dark Crystal’ sequels in the works at Jim Henson Co.

10.10.14 4 years ago

The Jim Henson Co. is about to resurrect some old fan-favorites for a new generation.

The production house — started by the late “Muppets” creator Jim Henson and now run by his two children — is reportedly actively developing sequels to 1980s cult hits “Labyrinth” and “The Dark Crystal,” along with a new take on “Fraggle Rock,” and an Emmet Otter feature.

They're also moving forward on the new animated property “Which Witch,” with Billy Crystal signed on to write, produce and star. “Witch” is based on Eva Ibbotson”s 1979 book about a contest between wizard and witches, according to a Variety report.

Both directed by Jim Henson (and featuring numerous creatures from his Workshop) creatures,1982's “Dark Crystal” was co-directed by “Muppets” vet Frank Oz, while 1986's “Labyrinth” starred David Bowie and a young Jennifer Connelly, and was exec produced by George Lucas. 

Meanwhile, Henson Co.”s live-action “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” opens this Friday.

Are you excited for sequels to “Labyrinth” and “The Dark Crystal”?

