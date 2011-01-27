Lady Gaga releases the lyrics to first single, ‘Born This Way’

We don”t get to hear “Born This Way,” Lady Gaga”s new single from the forthcoming album of the same name, until Feb. 13, but she”s done the next best thing for her little monsters: she”s tweeted the lyrics.

As we could guess from what she”s said and from the title, the song”s lyrics are all about acceptance and believing that you are fine however you are because that is how God made you.

The tune, written by Lady Gaga and produced by Lady Gaga, Fernando Gariba, and DJ White Shadow, will undoubtedly raise the ire of the religious right (as if that were her core audience to begin with) with such lyrics as “A different lover is not a sin/Believe Capitol H-I-M.” She also breaks the fourth wall by talking about “I love this record” in the middle of the record. We do live the line about “Don”t be a drag/just be a queen.”

But she”s not just sticking up for her gay following, she”s here for any of us who have ever felt like an outcast, no matter how awkwardly she may proclaim it (like rhyming “Chola descent” with “you”re Orient.”).

Below are the lyrics to “Born This Way.” The single officially drops on Feb. 13 and Lady Gaga will perform the same night on the Grammys.

The album, “Born This Way,” will be out May 23. Lady Gaga previewed some remixed music from the album at the Thierry Mugler fashion show earlier this month. You can hear that music here.

“BORN THIS WAY” LYRICS

INTRO: â€¨It doesn’t matter if you love him, or capital H-I-Mâ€¨Just put your paws upâ€¨’cause you were Born This Way, Baby

â€¨â€¨VERSE: â€¨MY MAMA TOLD ME WHEN I WAS YOUNGâ€¨ WE ARE ALL BORN SUPERSTARSâ€¨â€¨ SHE ROLLED MY HAIR AND PUT MY LIPSTICK ONâ€¨ IN THE GLASS OF HER BOUDOIR. â€¨â€¨”THERE’S NOTHIN WRONG WITH LOVIN WHO YOU ARE” â€¨SHE SAID, “‘CAUSE HE MADE YOU PERFECT, BABE”â€¨â€¨ “SO HOLD YOUR HEAD UP GIRL AND YOU’LL GO FAR,â€¨LISTEN TO ME WHEN I SAY”â€¨â€¨â€¨

CHORUS:â€¨I’M BEAUTIFUL IN MY WAYâ€¨’CAUSE GOD MAKES NO MISTAKES â€¨I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABYâ€¨I WAS BORN THIS WAY â€¨â€¨DON’T HIDE YOURSELF IN REGRETâ€¨JUST LOVE YOURSELF AND YOU’RE SET. â€¨I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY â€¨I WAS BORN THIS WAYâ€¨â€¨

POST-CHORUS:â€¨OOO THERE AIN’T NO OTHER WAY â€¨BABY I WAS BORN THIS WAY â€¨BABY I WAS BORN THIS WAY â€¨OOO THERE AIN’T NO OTHER WAYâ€¨BABY I WAS BORN-â€¨I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABYâ€¨I WAS BORN THIS WAYâ€¨â€¨ DON’T BE A DRAG -JUST BE A QUEEN â€¨DON’T BE A DRAG -JUST BE A QUEEN â€¨DON’T BE A DRAG -JUST BE A QUEENâ€¨ DON’T BE!â€¨â€¨

VERSE:â€¨ GIVE YOURSELF PRUDENCE â€¨AND LOVE YOUR FRIENDS â€¨SUBWAY KID, REJOICE YOUR TRUTH â€¨â€¨IN THE RELIGION OF THE INSECUREâ€¨I MUST BE MYSELF, RESPECT MY YOUTH â€¨â€¨A DIFFERENT LOVER IS NOT A SINâ€¨ BELIEVE CAPITAL H-I-M (HEY HEY HEY)â€¨I LOVE MY LIFE I LOVE THIS RECORD ANDâ€¨MI AMORE VOLE FE YAH (LOVE NEEDS FAITH)â€¨â€¨REPEAT

CHORUS + POST-CHORUSâ€¨â€¨

BRIDGE:â€¨â€¨ DON’T BE A DRAG, JUST BE A QUEENâ€¨ WHETHER YOU’RE BROKE OR EVERGREEN â€¨YOU’RE BLACK, WHITE, BEIGE, CHOLA DESCEN Tâ€¨YOU’RE LEBANESE, YOU’RE ORIENTâ€¨ WHETHER LIFE’S DISABILITIES â€¨LEFT YOU OUTCAST, BULLIED, OR TEASEDâ€¨ REJOICE AND LOVE YOURSELF TODAY â€¨’CAUSE BABY YOU WERE BORN THIS WAYâ€¨â€¨ NO MATTER GAY, STRAIGHT, OR BI,â€¨LESBIAN, TRANSGENDERED LIFE â€¨I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABYâ€¨I WAS BORN TO SURVIVE â€¨NO MATTER BLACK, WHITE OR BEIGE â€¨CHOLA OR ORIENT MADE â€¨I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABYâ€¨I WAS BORN TO BE BRAVE

â€¨â€¨REPEAT CHORUSâ€¨â€¨â€¨OUTRO/REFRAIN:â€¨â€¨I WAS BORN THIS WAY HEY!â€¨I WAS BORN THIS WAY HEY!â€¨I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABYâ€¨I WAS BORN THIS WAY