Lady Gaga releases the lyrics to first single, ‘Born This Way’

We don”t get to hear “Born This Way,” Lady Gaga”s new single from the forthcoming album of the same name, until Feb. 13, but she”s done the next best thing for her little monsters: she”s tweeted the lyrics.

As we could guess from what she”s said and from the title, the song”s lyrics are all about acceptance and believing that you are fine however you are because that is how God made you.

The tune, written by Lady Gaga and produced by Lady Gaga, Fernando Gariba, and DJ White Shadow, will undoubtedly raise the ire of the religious right (as if that were her core audience to begin with) with such lyrics as “A different lover is not a sin/Believe Capitol H-I-M.” She also breaks the fourth wall by talking about “I love this record” in the middle of the record. We do live the line about “Don”t be a drag/just be a queen.”

[More after the jump…]

But she”s not just sticking up for her gay following, she”s here for any of us who have ever felt like an outcast, no matter how awkwardly she may proclaim it (like rhyming “Chola descent” with “you”re Orient.”).

Below are the lyrics to “Born This Way.” The single officially drops on Feb. 13 and Lady Gaga will perform the same night on the Grammys.

The album, “Born This Way,” will be out May 23. Lady Gaga previewed some remixed music from the album at the Thierry Mugler fashion show earlier this month. You can hear that music here.

“BORN THIS WAY” LYRICS

INTRO: 
It doesn’t matter if you love him, or capital H-I-M
Just put your paws up
’cause you were Born This Way, Baby



VERSE: 
MY MAMA TOLD ME WHEN I WAS YOUNG
 WE ARE ALL BORN SUPERSTARS

 SHE ROLLED MY HAIR AND PUT MY LIPSTICK ON
 IN THE GLASS OF HER BOUDOIR. 

”THERE’S NOTHIN WRONG WITH LOVIN WHO YOU ARE” 
SHE SAID, “‘CAUSE HE MADE YOU PERFECT, BABE”

 “SO HOLD YOUR HEAD UP GIRL AND YOU’LL GO FAR,
LISTEN TO ME WHEN I SAY”




CHORUS:
I’M BEAUTIFUL IN MY WAY
’CAUSE GOD MAKES NO MISTAKES 
I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY
I WAS BORN THIS WAY 

DON’T HIDE YOURSELF IN REGRET
JUST LOVE YOURSELF AND YOU’RE SET. 
I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY 
I WAS BORN THIS WAY



POST-CHORUS:
OOO THERE AIN’T NO OTHER WAY 
BABY I WAS BORN THIS WAY 
BABY I WAS BORN THIS WAY 
OOO THERE AIN’T NO OTHER WAY
BABY I WAS BORN-
I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY
I WAS BORN THIS WAY

 DON’T BE A DRAG -JUST BE A QUEEN 
DON’T BE A DRAG -JUST BE A QUEEN 
DON’T BE A DRAG -JUST BE A QUEEN
 DON’T BE!



VERSE:
 GIVE YOURSELF PRUDENCE 
AND LOVE YOUR FRIENDS 
SUBWAY KID, REJOICE YOUR TRUTH 

IN THE RELIGION OF THE INSECURE
I MUST BE MYSELF, RESPECT MY YOUTH 

A DIFFERENT LOVER IS NOT A SIN
 BELIEVE CAPITAL H-I-M (HEY HEY HEY)
I LOVE MY LIFE I LOVE THIS RECORD AND
MI AMORE VOLE FE YAH (LOVE NEEDS FAITH)

REPEAT

CHORUS + POST-CHORUS



BRIDGE:

 DON’T BE A DRAG, JUST BE A QUEEN
 WHETHER YOU’RE BROKE OR EVERGREEN 
YOU’RE BLACK, WHITE, BEIGE, CHOLA DESCEN T
YOU’RE LEBANESE, YOU’RE ORIENT
 WHETHER LIFE’S DISABILITIES 
LEFT YOU OUTCAST, BULLIED, OR TEASED
 REJOICE AND LOVE YOURSELF TODAY 
’CAUSE BABY YOU WERE BORN THIS WAY

 NO MATTER GAY, STRAIGHT, OR BI,
LESBIAN, TRANSGENDERED LIFE 
I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY
I WAS BORN TO SURVIVE 
NO MATTER BLACK, WHITE OR BEIGE 
CHOLA OR ORIENT MADE 
I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY
I WAS BORN TO BE BRAVE



REPEAT CHORUS


OUTRO/REFRAIN:

I WAS BORN THIS WAY HEY!
I WAS BORN THIS WAY HEY!
I’M ON THE RIGHT TRACK BABY
I WAS BORN THIS WAY