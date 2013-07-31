Lady Gaga reveals more ‘ARTPOP’ details

As the release date for Lady Gaga”s “ARTPOP” approaches, bits of information are coming forward, some from Momma Monster herself, including news that the video for first single, “Applause,” will be released the same day at the song itself on Aug. 19.

In a relative tweeting frenzy early Wednesday, Lady Gaga, who had been pretty dormant on Twitter, started by tweeting apparent lyrics to the tune: “give me that thing that I love put your hands up make ’em touch A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Lady Gaga shot the video for “Applause” last week in Los Angeles, according to Billboard, with director”s Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Lady Gaga revealed the single”s artwork, also shot by the pair, over the weekend.

As we previously reported, “Applause” is “very fun,” Lady Gaga told Women”s Wear Daily. Adding the song is “full of happiness, because what I”m saying in the song essentially is that I love for applause. I live for the way you cheer and scream for me.”

D.J. Shadow, who co-produced and co-wrote first single, “Applause,” told Rolling Stone that listeners will be toe-tap worthy, although he coyly says he can tap his feet to a ballad.

Lady Gaga also reiterated this morning that the free “ARTPOP” app will be available on GooglePlay and ITunes.In addition to being available through the app and regular download, the album will also be released as a CD. “The app is, in essence, an interactive jewel case,” she tweeted, adding that fans will be able to socialize with each other through the app starting Nov. 11, the day of the album”s release. Fans can download and app as a placeholder starting Aug. 19 from iTunes and Amazon.

As we previously reported, Lady Gaga will perform “Applause” at MTV”s Video Music Awards on Aug. 25.