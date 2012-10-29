Lady Gaga says Calvin Harris is lying about turning down working with her

Man, they both need to let it go. Lady Gaga and Calvin Harris are in a He said/She said Twitter fight after Harris told morning show “BBC Breakfast” that he passed on working with her… in 2008.

Well, as you can imagine, this did not go over too well with Momma Monster. The Scottish DJ says the request came from her label and it was before she was very big. And he passed because he didn”t like the songs, which were none of “the big songs,” and was too busy.

Earlier today, Lady Gaga took to Twitter, where she makes all her pronouncements these days, to call Harris a liar, and to accuse him of dropping her name to help promote his own project, “18 Months,” which comes out tomorrow (if you ask us, between working with Rihanna, Florence Welch, Ellie Goulding and Ne-Yo, he doesn”t really need her help to get the word out).

“Never even emailed you @calvinharris I guess it”s hard to believe I write + produce my music. cuz I”m a woman I don”t know about EDM right?,” she tweeted. We”re not really sure why she brings gender into this and, also, some of her co-producers, like RedOne, might be a little surprised to hear she doesn”t need them.

Anyway, Harris didn”t back down and responded, via tweet, according to entertainmentwise, that her label had emailed him about working with her. He then mentioned that he’s a fan and he apologized if he offended her. His tweet has since been taken down.

They may not be working together any time soon, but Lady Gaga is working with Tony Bennett again. After the two fell in love with each other while recording “The Lady Is A Tramp” for his 2011 “Duets” album, they now plan to make an entire jazz album together, according to Billboard.

Bennett says that Lady Gaga”s father, Daddy Gaga (actually, his real name is Joseph Germanotta) contacted him recently to suggest doing a complete album of jazz tunes, though he”s mum on revealing any of the titles. They will work together with arranger/orchestrator Marion Evans.

“It”s going to really reaffirm that [Gaga”s] one of the best jazz singers that anyone”s ever heard,” Bennett says.

No word on when the two plan to go into the studio: Bennett”s new album, “Viva Duets,” bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 recently, and Gaga is finishing “ARTPOP,” which will come out in 2013.

UPDATE: Rest easy, all is now well between Lady Gaga and Calvin Harris. Following his semi-apology yesterday, she followed suit and tweeted: “@Calvin Harris thanks for the apology & explaining. My apologies too. Congratulations on your album. Wish you well. Cheers.” And then she went to her label and yelled at whomever had asked him to work with her…