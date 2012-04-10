Lady Gaga sets summer European dates: Will the U.S. be next?

Is Lady Gaga bringing her show back to the U.S. It”s too soon to tell, but she unspooled some new European dates today that give her little monsters hope that she”ll keep adding dates and working her way around the globe.

Momma Monster took to Twitter to unveil 21 dates on the Born This Way Ball tour, opening in Sofia, Bulgaria on Aug. 14 and concluding on Oct. 6 in Barcelona. It”s a healthy mix of arena and stadium dates. There are also no consecutive nights listed, meaning she is either holding dates for possible multiples in some cities or will fill in some more cities soon or needs to rest between dates. We”re guessing there will be some dates filled in. For example, there are no dates between a Sept. 17 Amsterdam show and and Sept. 22 Paris show. The list of European dates are here.

Reunited British glam band The Darkness got the call to open the European dates. They wrote on their website that they were “honoured to announce their addition to the bill,” (originally reported by MTV).

The newly-announced shows are on top of Lady Gaga’s Asian and Australian tour that kicks off later this month on April 27 in Seoul and concludes July 8 in Perth, Australia. For a complete list of those dates, go here.

