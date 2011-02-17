Lady Gaga talks afterbirth, her new album, smoking pot and Madonna

In case you didn”t get the message when Lady Gaga arrived at the Grammys Sunday night in an “egg,” she was simulating rebirth. In a new interview with Billboard, she explains herself: “I was thinking about birth. I was thinking about embryos. Even my hair color was a washed out rose color that I had at the Grammys, it was meant to be a hair expression, an after birth.” So maybe I was wrong when I suggested her hat was a fontanelle. It was actually the mucus plug. Ok, I just really grossed myself out.

She also addresses “Born This Way”s” striking similarity to Madonna”s “Express Yourself,” sort of: “Harkening back to the early ’90s when Madonna, En Vogue, Whitney Houston and TLC were making very empowering music for women and the gay community…the lyrics and the melodies were very poignant and very gospel and very spiritual. I said, ‘That’s the kind of record I need to make.’ “

If you needed your daily drug reference from LG, who stressed that she couldn”t lie to her Little Monsters: she does, indeed, smoke pot when she writes songs: “[The new album] is quite eclectic. It ranges from ‘Born This Way’ being very light, to the rest of the album becoming quite darker. I, in jest, say that ‘Born This Way’ is the marijuana to the heroins of the album, the ultimate intense intoxication of the record.” We want to know what she”s smoking when she comes up with her outfits.

As you know, Lady Gaga, in a bit of news that even she couldn”t manufacture, earned the 1000th No. 1 on the Hot 100 this week with “Born This Way.”

