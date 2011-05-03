Lady Gaga unveils ‘Born This Way’ tracklist, ‘Judas’ video still

And the Lady Gaga train just don’t stop.

The singer has revealed two apparently essential ingredients to her promotional stint behind “Born This Way,” both via Twitter.

First is the tracklist to the album, as printed on the back panel of her cover art. Titles include “Government Hooker,” “Bloody Mary” and the umlaut-speckled “Yoü and I.” The deluxe tracks — remixes and alternate versions — are listed below as well.

Additionally, the “Fame” singer showed off a still from her “Judas” video, the short and long version of which are set to debut on Thursday. The photo appears to be Gaga — as Mary Magdelene — leading a biker gang. How chic.

“JUDAS is an archetype in our fantasy film: Darkness casted when standing in The Light. Destiny is a siamese force,” she Tweeted today.

“Born This Way” is out on May 23.

Here is the “Born This Way” tracklisting:

Marry the Night

Born This Way

Government Hooker

Judas

Americano

Hair

Scheiße

Bloody Mary

Bad Kids

Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)

Heavy Metal Lover

Electric Chapel

Yoü and I

The Edge of Glory

Special Edition bonus tracks:

Born This Way (Country Road Version)

Judas (DJ White Shadow Remix)

Marry the Night (Fernando Garibay Remix)

Sheiße (DJ White Shadow Mugler)

Fashion of His Love”(Fernando Garibay Remix)

