Lady Gaga unveils ‘Born This Way’ tracklist, ‘Judas’ video still

And the Lady Gaga train just don’t stop.
The singer has revealed two apparently essential ingredients to her promotional stint behind “Born This Way,” both via Twitter.
First is the tracklist to the album, as printed on the back panel of her cover art. Titles include “Government Hooker,” “Bloody Mary” and the umlaut-speckled “Yoü and I.” The deluxe tracks — remixes and alternate versions — are listed below as well.
Additionally, the “Fame” singer showed off a still from her “Judas” video, the short and long version of which are set to debut on Thursday. The photo appears to be Gaga — as Mary Magdelene — leading a biker gang. How chic.
“JUDAS is an archetype in our fantasy film: Darkness casted when standing in The Light. Destiny is a siamese force,” she Tweeted today.
“Born This Way” is out on May 23.
Here is the “Born This Way” tracklisting:
Marry the Night
Born This Way
Government Hooker
Judas
Americano
Hair
Scheiße
Bloody Mary
Bad Kids
Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)
Heavy Metal Lover
Electric Chapel
Yoü and I
The Edge of Glory
Special Edition bonus tracks:
Born This Way (Country Road Version)
Judas (DJ White Shadow Remix)
Marry the Night (Fernando Garibay Remix)
Sheiße (DJ White Shadow Mugler)
Fashion of His Love”(Fernando Garibay Remix)
