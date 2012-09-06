Lady Gaga’s next ‘ARTPOP’ to be released as interactive album and app

On the heels of announcing the first dates for her 2013 North American tour, Lady Gaga has unveiled some more details concerning her album “ARTPOP.” Or, rather, her application?

The singing star posted a skeletop of what to expect from the interactive version of “ARTPOP,” which will be a mobile, tablet and computer application designed for loads of bonus material, videos for each track, video games and community-driven user activities.

ARTPOP will be released as an IPAD, iPhone, mobile and computer compatible application (WORLD) that is completely interactive with chats, films for every song, extra music, content, gaga inspired games, fashion updates, magazines, and more still in the works! I will also be able to upload new things to the APP all the time, the same way i upload to twitter and LM.com. You inspired me to create something that communicated with images, because YOU do, YOU communicate with me and each other with .gifs and pictures, and artwork, graphics ALL DAY 24/7/ YOU”RE an ARTPOP generation. Im hoping you will all continue to grow together and stay connected through your creativity.

It looks somewhat like the model Bjork used for her recent “Biophelia” album, a concept set that utilized games, music videos, film and extras to complete the experience for her users. And like that set, “ARTPOP” will be available in traditional CD and digital releases when it drops next year.

No word what release date Gaga has in mind for the album, but more details could drop tonight (Sept. 6) during the MTV MVAs, traditionally a playground of Lady Gaga-generated news.