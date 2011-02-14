LCD Soundsystem adds four farewell show dates after MSG furor

Sorry, rest of the country, but LCD Soundsystem just wants to take care of New York.

After thousands of fans were shut out from buying tickets to the electronic band’s farewell show at Madison Square Garden, James Murphy and Co. subsequently announced the addition of four new dates at Terminal 5, leading up to the April 2 swan song. The MSG concert, dubbed The Long Goodbye, sold out in less than five minutes, with tickets going almost instantly up on secondary ticket market sites like StubHub.

Those prices — some of which went up for $1,500 and more — have dipped since LCD announced shows for March 28-31. Tickets for those go up on Feb. 18 via Ticketmaster for $40 plus whatever gnarly, evil fees are tacked on because the world is a cold, dead place. Ticket purchases are limited to 2 a piece.

[More after the jump…]

The band promises to play most if not all of the songs they’ll be performing at MSG, though no word yet on the whole “special guest” situation, which was part of the draw to the storied arena.

“We were more than taken aback and surprised about the speed of ticket sales for the April 2nd MSG gig, as well as the effectiveness of scalper pieces of fucking shit at getting their hands on said tickets before fans could, and it’s knocked us on our asses… We never dreamed some shitbags would try to get THOUSANDS for our show. It’s insane,” Murphy said in a statement on the LCD website. “You can’t make everyone happy… But we’ve come up with the best solution I can think of, as quickly as possible so as to deflate the market for those scalping scumfucks… OBVIOUSLY we’re going to look seriously at the way we sell these tickets… (though it’ll take a minute to get folks in the door).”

My own personal point of contention is, as I’ve said, Terminal 5 is terminally awful. But it’s a gracious step for a group who’s quitting the touring biz because they never intended to get this big and have to contend with “scumfucks” to begin with. The snake eats its tail; a lot of people will be happy now that they can get in the door.

LCD Soundsystem is on tour overseas right now; however, they’re appearing on “The Colbert Report” tonight (Feb. 14). And “to everyone else: Thank you. You rule. Don’t let the shitbags win.”