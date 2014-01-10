Lea Michele turns toward the light in new video for ‘Cannonball’

Lea Michele gets dramatic in the new video for “Cannonball,” the first single off her debut album “Louder” (out Feb. 27). Watch it here or below.

The video finds the “Glee” star trapped in a dark, dilapidated mansion – a metaphor for her emotional state – in which she chases tiny beams of light that break through the walls. Michele stares bravely at the camera and belts out the Sia and Benny Blasco penned song, which she previously said in a statement is about “pushing forward and living your life in a way that’s louder, stronger and bolder.” As she sings “I think I found the light out the end of the tunnel,” the video shows her changed from a gothic black outfit to a white dress and in a room that”s bathed in light. By the end of the video, Michele is smiling.

Michele said the 11-track “Louder” will be a personal affair that encompasses her experiences over the past year, which includes the death of her boyfriend and “Glee” co-star Cory Monteith. “Glee” returns to FOX on Feb. 25 for its fifth season.