‘Lee Daniels’ The Butler’ takes less crowded original screenplay path under ‘inspired by’ classification

You may have heard about Wil Haygood’s 2008 Washington Post article “A Butler Well Served by This Election,” which told the story of Eugene Allen, an African American butler who served 30 years of presidents in the White House, from Harry Truman to Ronald Reagan. His story, and that article, became the inspiration for the film “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” and in some ways, it could be argued as an adapted screenplay.
However, surely sensing that there was leeway, and no doubt taking note of how typically competitive the Best Adapted Screenplay race is this year, The Weinstein Company has kept the rhetoric on “inspired by.” Ergo, the distributor will be angling for Best Original Screenplay consideration on the awards circuit. I called the WGA’s credits department this afternoon, and indeed, the guild classifies the script original as well.
Given the liberties taken with Allen’s story, this isn’t really a surprise. We’ve been running on an adapted assumption around here but there we are. But I’m nevertheless reminded of a somewhat similar situation back in 2005 regarding the screenplay for Stephen Gaghan’s “Syriana.” I remember it well because I broke the story.
In a nutshell, the screenplay for that film was campaigned as adapted from Robert Baer’s book “See No Evil: The True Story of a Ground Soldier in the CIA’s War on Terrorism,” and the guild nominated it as such. It was also nominated for a USC Scripter Award, recognizing adapted screenplays and the subject matter that spawned them. George Clooney went on to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for portraying a Baer-like figure.
The circumstance was unique because the Academy made its decision to classify the screenplay as original in December, yet no one really knew this was the case until ballots went out with reminder sheets featuring “Syriana” in the that category. In the end, the script was in fact nominated for Best Original Screenplay, making it one of few scripts to have ever been nominated in one category by the WGA and another by the Academy.
Will the Academy also consider “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” an original? Well, yeah, probably. It’s a stretch to argue that it’s an adaptation, even if you can buy a deluxe edition of Allen’s story with the film’s key art on the cover. But it’s always worth taking note of these nuances. After all, Stephen Gaghan wasn’t even made aware of the Academy’s decision on his script until a week before the Oscar nominations were announced in January of 2006.
I imagine there will be attention paid to “The Butler” in any case. The film will already be undergoing arbitration to decipher which of the five individuals credited with “produced by” will be eligible if it is nominated for PGA or Best Picture Oscar honors, particularly given that this is a film with a whopping 41 producer credits (associate, executive, co-, etc.) in total.
For now, though, chalk it up as an original screenplay, and one facing a much easier road to a nomination for writer Danny Strong as a result.
Washington POST, not Times!!
D’oh! Big difference there. (No sarcasm.)
What about the Coens film. Isn’t that based on The Mayor of MacDougal Street?
Not exactly.
Well, how can one justify Before Midnight being regarded as adapted screenplay then ? What led to that decision ( same for the previous film ) ? The only explanation being ‘ based on characters created by ‘ ( it was the same for TOY STORY 3 ). I find it odd and wrong : it is not really based on another story. And the original screenplay has also a strong potential of strong, brillant nominees : Lewyn Davis, Blue Jasmine and Mud, just to name some of the greatest ones.
The academy but default will peg any sequel as an adapted screenplay. So Toy Story 3 and Before Sunset were classified as adapted. Its true that they are original scripts and not adapted from anywhere but that’s the way the academy sees them.
But it wasn’t always the case. The Academy nominated The Barbarian Invasions as an original screenplay, but it was a follow-up to The Decline of the American Empire, featuring many of the same characters. That was one year before Before Sunset, so evidently there was a rule change somewhere between 2003 and 2004!
All I can say is it being a foreign film that Academy probably did even know that it was a sequel.
It’s odd, indeed.
Kris: Syriana wasn’t the first script to be nominated in one category by the WGA and another by the Academy. I can think of two previous examples, Apocalypse Now and The Last Emperor, both of which were nominated as originals by the WGA but as adapted screenplays by Oscar.
How on earth could the WGA classify Apocalypse Now as original!
Oh, wow. Color me history impaired. Thanks for the catch.
Those are two originals that went adapted. What about a case like Syriana, that went from adapted to original? Are there other cases like that?
Red_Wine: I can only think the WGA rules for originals were a bit different then. I can’t imagine that they didn’t realise it was an adaptation of Hearts of Darkness, even if the film doesn’t credit it onscreen.
Kris: I can’t think of any others that way round, no.
I wonder if O Brother would have been in the original category it the WGA had nominated it. There’s no on-screen credit re: The Odyssey, right?
I didn’t think there was, but I’ve just had a look, and yes, in the opening credits, there is the credit “Based on The Odyssey by Homer”. So that adds strength to the Academy’s line that it’s an adaptation (and makes it odder that some of the critics’ groups claimed it was an original screenplay). But then again, Syriana also has a reference to Robert Baer’s book in its credits, and that didn’t stop AMPAS calling it an original! All very odd (though fun too!).
It’s an honest claim for an original screenplay; I don’t think there’s anything particularly egregious here (not even in a way of campaigning). It’s pretty low key so far, but the Oscar campaign for this movie has to be watched carefully like a master class.
Wow, I don’t know about that honestly… for me the Original Screenplay category is much stronger. That could change, I suppose, as more is released.
Since others have brought up past movies that had original/adapted discrepancies, I’ve always wondered about “Adaptation.” From what I remember, everyone classified that as an adapted screenplay, even though to say that the movie is only loosely based on “The Orchard Thief” is an understatement, considering the main character and primary storyline of the movie are not in the book at all.
Remember when everybody seemed to fall for the nonsense that was GANGS OF NEW YORK and MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING being labelled “original”?