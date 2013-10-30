Legendary announces sequel for cult-horror film ‘Trick ‘r Treat’

(CBR) With Halloween mere days away, plenty of diehards are heading to their local theaters for horror movies, screenings and other fan-oriented offerings. Last night, one such event in Los Angeles not only screened Mike Dougherty”s “Trick ‘r Treat”, but also held a panel featuring some of the creatives who made the movie.

But the real news came in the form of an announcement that the franchise will continue with “Trick ‘r Treat 2”. The original film takes place on Halloween and features several interconnected horror stories all taking place in the same town.

“Trick ‘r Treat” began as a hand-drawn animated short called “Season”s Greetings.” Originally scheduled for a 2007 release, the film kept getting pushed back. It appeared at several film festivals, but didn”t receive a wide distribution until Warner Bros. released it on DVD in 2009;

Seth Green hosted a panel at the event featuring stars Quinn Lord, Brian Cox, Dylan Baker and Jean-Luc Bilodeau along with producer Bryan Singer and writer/director Mike Dougherty. In addition to announcing the sequel, the panelists also talked about some of their most memorable moments and how they got involved in the project. You can check out the full conversation below.

News of the follow-up came after someone dressed as the film”s main antagonist Sam handed Dougherty a note that read, “Make a sequel,” to which the director responded, “I”d like to. I don”t have authority in this, so you have to go.” Green then asked if anyone had authority. Legendary Pictures founder Thomas Tull then stood up and gave the go-ahead.

Dougherty offered Entertainment Weekly a few more details, saying he always liked the idea of releasing a movie like this on a regular basis around Halloween.

“There”s nothing I can reveal yet,” he said of the sequel. “It”s still really early in the process, but I can definitely say that we”ll be exploring Sam more and maybe getting into some back story of who and what he actually is.”

When pressed, Dougherty did talk a bit about what kind of monsters he”d like to play with this time around. “I think we”ll shake it up a little bit,” the writer/director said. “There are different archetypes I”d like to explore, different types of monsters. We covered werewolves, vampires, and zombies, but there”s a whole slew of different creatures out there that we haven”t tackled, and I think Sam would probably be pretty good buddies with. So I think it”s time to let them have their time in the sun.”