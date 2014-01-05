‘Lego Movie’: Channing Tatum’s Superman gets his very own character poster

Superman will be back on the big-screen a little earlier than expected.

The Man of Steel is one of the stars ofnext month’s animated offering “The Lego Movie,” and now the superhero – or his Lego version, anyway – has been given his very own character poster in anticipation of the film’s release. Voiced by Channing Tatum, Supes will be joined in the upcoming comedy by his future live-action co-stars Batman (Will Arnett) and Wonder Woman (Cobie Smulders), along with fellow DC crimefighter the Green Lantern (Jonah Hill).

After checking out the poster below, you can watch the film’s trailer here.

“The Lego Movie” hits theaters on February 7.