‘Lego Movie’ sequel already in development

“The Lego Movie” may not be in theaters yet, but development on a sequel to the animated comedy is already underway.

Warner Bros. is moving forward with a follow-up to the likely blockbuster, which is currently tracking for big box-office numbers this weekend, according to The Wrap. The sequel will see Jared Stern (“The Internship”) and Michelle Morgan (“Girl Most Likely”) taking over for Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”), who wrote and directed the first film.

