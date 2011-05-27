Lenny Kravitz details new album, releasing new ‘Standing’ single

Lenny Kravitz was recently cast in the highly anticipated adaptation of “The Hunger Games,” and now he’ll have a little something to do with that extra publicity.

Last we checked in, the rock-pop artist was plotting the release of his next album “Black and White America”; this week it was revealed that the set will drop on Aug. 30. It’s lead single, “Stand,” will be out on June 6 (or earlier — we know how these things go).

In addition to his dates opening for U2, Kravitz has plotted a number of promotional stops, hitting the “Today” show on Sept. 2, “Fallon” on Sept. 1 and “Letterman” on release day, Aug. 30.

“Black and White” is his first album in three years, and a first for Atlantic/Roadrunner. It includes a whopping 16 tracks, which were recorded in the Bahamas and Paris, the poor baby.

Kravitz is set to play Cinna in “Hunger Games,” in production now, and last appeared as an actor in “Precious.”