Leslie Mann and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau may join Cameron Diaz in ‘The Other Woman’

It looks like Cameron Diaz may have some competition in the upcoming comedy “The Other Woman.”

Leslie Mann is in talks to co-star in the film, along with “Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the film, Diaz will star as a woman who discovers that the man she’s been dating (Coster-Waldau) is already married. She and the man’s wife (Mann) team up in order to get back at him. Hell hath no fury…

Nick Cassavetes (“The Notebook”) is directing, with Julie Yorn producing. “Other Woman” is planning to start shooting this spring in New York.

In addition to “Game of Thrones,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was recently seen opposite Jessica Chastain in “Mama,” and will co-star with Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman in the upcoming “Oblivion.”

Mann recently co-starred in “This Is Forty,” and will soon be seen alongside Emma Watson in Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring.”