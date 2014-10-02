Fiona Apple soundtracks a moody ‘Affair’ with new song ‘Container’

The most frustrating thing about being a Fiona Apple fan is that she takes such long breaks between albums – she's like the Stanley Kubrick of piano-pounding art-pop singers. What a treat, then, to be gifted with a new tune from the Grammy-winning performer just in time for the weekend.

Entitled “Container,” the song was commissioned by “The Affair” creator Sarah Treem for the upcoming Showtime series' opening credits sequence, and it's a spare and moody showcase for Apple's always-arresting voice and primal-scream lyrics (“My voice it made an avalanche and buried a man I never knew,” she sings).

“Fiona Apple has been my favorite songwriter since I was sixteen,” said Treem in a statement. “I am honored and humbled that she has chosen to lend her talent to our opening title sequence. If our show can approach one tenth of the depth and complexity of her song, I'll be very happy.”

Starring Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Joshua Jackson and Maura Tierney, “The Affair” explores the psychological effects of an extramarital dalliance between a married waitress (Wilson) and a teacher (West) in the Hamptons. The series premieres Sunday, Oct. 12 on Showtime.

