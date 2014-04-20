Let’s celebrate Easter with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s weird Instagram photos

Let's face it: Easter is creepy. Deny it all you want, but anything with that much pastel and a giant anthropomorphic bunny for a mascot is clear nightmare material. Thankfully, Mariah Carey and hubby Nick Cannon are here to make Easter even weirder with these (since-deleted) Instagram photos posted to Mariah's account over the weekend, which serve to further cement Mariah's status as arguably our Greatest Living Celebrity:
Idyllic tropical location? Check. Confused Carey-Cannon children? Check! Mariah showing off her “good side” while striking the most uncomfortable pose imaginable? Always.
Easter is not creepy! It’s the day we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. If Easter was celebrated as the glorious resurrection day as it should be we wouldn’t be bombarded with creepy Easter bunny photos!
Easter is the day YOU celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, not everyone is a christian.
MeMe is creepy-not Easter-and the most nauseating self absorbed celebrity-the most delusional ridiculous old fat cow who constantly embarrasses herself with twitter selfies of her really gross fat flabby hanging udders-and as soon as her kids get exposed to them they will be mortified at what their mother posts as is most the world-so greatest is never a word that should be used in conjunction with MeMe-she uses it constantly while constantly spewing how wonderful she thinks she is –but all the more reason NOT to