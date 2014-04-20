Let’s celebrate Easter with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s weird Instagram photos

#Mariah Carey
04.20.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Let's face it: Easter is creepy. Deny it all you want, but anything with that much pastel and a giant anthropomorphic bunny for a mascot is clear nightmare material. Thankfully, Mariah Carey and hubby Nick Cannon are here to make Easter even weirder with these (since-deleted) Instagram photos posted to Mariah's account over the weekend, which serve to further cement Mariah's status as arguably our Greatest Living Celebrity:

Idyllic tropical location? Check. Confused Carey-Cannon children? Check! Mariah showing off her “good side” while striking the most uncomfortable pose imaginable? Always.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mariah Carey
TAGSEASTERMARIAH CAREYMariah Carey Instagramnick cannonRIOT

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP