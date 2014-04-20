Let’s celebrate Easter with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s weird Instagram photos

Let's face it: Easter is creepy. Deny it all you want, but anything with that much pastel and a giant anthropomorphic bunny for a mascot is clear nightmare material. Thankfully, Mariah Carey and hubby Nick Cannon are here to make Easter even weirder with these (since-deleted) Instagram photos posted to Mariah's account over the weekend, which serve to further cement Mariah's status as arguably our Greatest Living Celebrity:

Idyllic tropical location? Check. Confused Carey-Cannon children? Check! Mariah showing off her “good side” while striking the most uncomfortable pose imaginable? Always.

