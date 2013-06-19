Let’s have fun with Paula Deen’s horrible racism

Paula Deen: cooking show host, purveyor of type 2 diabetes, and, we now know, horrible unrepentant racist. The truth of Paula’s ways came out in deposition that took place as part of a harassment lawsuit against Paula and her brother Bubba. Evidently, the butter-and-sugar chef tends to make casual use of the n-word and once hosted a plantation-themed restaurant wedding where all the black people were dressed up as slaves. But it’s fine, because they were all very professional, and also, Paula was totally joking!

Fun stuff, right? I know. Here are all the most damming and outrageous quotes from the deposition. Which one’s your favorite?