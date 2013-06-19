Let’s have fun with Paula Deen’s horrible racism

#Paula Deen
06.19.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

Paula Deen: cooking show host, purveyor of type 2 diabetes, and, we now know, horrible unrepentant racist. The truth of Paula’s ways came out in deposition that took place as part of a harassment lawsuit against Paula and her brother Bubba. Evidently, the butter-and-sugar chef tends to make casual use of the n-word and once hosted a plantation-themed restaurant wedding where all the black people were dressed up as slaves. But it’s fine, because they were all very professional, and also, Paula was totally joking!

Fun stuff, right? I know. Here are all the most damming and outrageous quotes from the deposition. Which one’s your favorite?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paula Deen
TAGSpaula deenRACISM

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP