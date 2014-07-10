Cannes drama-comedy ‘Pride’ starring Bill Nighy acquired by CBS Films

07.10.14 4 years ago

“Pride” is heading to U.S. theaters.

The winner of the Queer Palm at this year's Cannes Film Festival has been acquired for Stateside distribution by CBS Films, it was announced today. Directed by Tony winner Matthew Warchus from a script by Stephen Beresford, the “dramatic comedy” stars Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Paddy Considine, Andrew Scott, Joseph Gilgun, George MacKay and Ben Schnetzer in a fact-based story about the unlikely alliance between LGBT activists and striking mineworkers in the U.K. during the mid-1980s.

The film has been slated for Stateside release on September 19, 2014.

The Queer Palm is an independently-sponsored award started in 2010 that recognizes Cannes-screened films for their treatment of LGBT (or “altersexual”) themes. Past winners include Gregg Araki's “Kaboom,” Oliver Hermanus's “Beauty,” Xavier Dolan's “Laurence Anyways” and Alain Guiraudie's “Stranger by the Lake.”

