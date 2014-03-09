Liam Neeson hates it when things like Crimea are ‘Taken’ on ‘SNL’

President Obama has been put in a tough situation with Russia's invasion of the Ukraine and their attempt to annex the Crimea portion of the country.  The American public don't want to intervene with another military situation. On “Saturday Night Live,” the President (well, Jay Pharoah) has a solution and it involves none other than Liam Neeson. And, if we know anything about Neeson he doesn't like it when things are…”Taken.” Find out his solution in the embedded clip below.

