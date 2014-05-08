Liam Neeson to answer when ‘A Monster Calls’ for director Juan Antonio Bayona

Liam Neeson is ready to get monstrous for his next film.

The Oscar nominee (“Schindler's List) has signed on to star in the family-friendly fantasy film “A Monster Calls” from “The Impossible” director Juan Antonio Bayona, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Felicity Jones (“Amazing Spider-Man 2”) is co-starring in the film which center on a boy who strikes up an odd friendship with a story-telling monster after his mother dies of cancer. Neeson will play the monster, in what is assumed to be a voice-only role.

“Monster” is based on Patrick Ness' novel of the same name, which is the first of section of the “Chaos Walking” trilogy. The books are based on an idea by the late writer Siobhan Dowd.

Ness will write the screenplay for the Focus/River Road Entertainment/ Participant Media/Lionsgate International co-production.

Neeson was recently seen in “Non-Stop,” and will next appear in Seth MacFarlane's western comedy “A Million Ways to Die in the West.”

“A Monster Calls” will be released October 14, 2016.



