Liev Schreiber set to star in Showtime drama pilot ‘Ray Donovan’

Liev Schreiber is headed to TV. The actor has signed to play the title character in Showtime”s drama pilot “Ray Donovan,” from “Southland” creator Ann Biderman and executive producer by Mark Gordon (“Grey’s Anatomy”).

According to Deadline.com , Schreiber will star as Ray, a slick problem-solver who works with L.A.’s elite upper class to help cover-up dirty secrets, while trying to maintain a grip on his own deteriorating family.

The pilot is scheduled to shoot in L.A. early next year.

Best known for his work in films (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “Scream 3,” “Defiance”) Schreiber starred in a 4-episode story arc on CBS’ “CSI” in 2007. Earlier in the decade, he was nominated for an Emmy for the telefilm “RKO 281,” on which he played Orson Welles on the set of “Citizen Kane.”

On the big screen, Schrieber was recently seen in “Salt” and “Repo Men.” He’ll soon be seen in Brad Anderson’s “Jack” and opposite Seann William Scott in the hockey comedy “Goon.”