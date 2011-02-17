‘Life Unexpected’ star circles The CW’s ‘Secret Circle’

02.17.11 8 years ago
The CW may not have such warm feelings about her semi-current show, but the netlet wouldn’t mind keeping Brittany Robertson in the family.
According to EW.com, Robertson has been cast in one of the lead roles in The CW’s “Secret Circle” pilot, a witchy concoction that could prove to be a thematic sibling to “Vampire Diaries” (both come from L.J. Smith novels), if not a literal spinoff.
Like “Vampire Diaries,” “Secret Circle” comes from Alloy Entertainment and Warner Brothers TV (plus CBS Television Studios) and it also features Kevin Williamson as executive producer.
And like Robertson’s most recent series, “Life Unexpected,” “Secret Circle” will be in the running for a schedule slot on The CW in May.
What does Robertson’s involvement in “Secret Circle” mean for “Life Unexpected”? 
Virtually nothing. Technically speaking, “Life Unexpected” will be in first position for Robertson’s services, but The CW already elected not to pick up a back-nine for the family melodrama and ran what was described as a season finale, but felt a lot like a series finale, back in January. Technically speaking, “Life Unexpected” hasn’t been cancelled, though, and if The CW experiences a weak development season and several on-going shows tank in upcoming months… Well, anything could happen, we suppose. 
Robertson will probably next be seen in “Scream 4,” while the 20-year-old actress’s other credits include “Swingtown” and the feature “Dan in Real Life.”

TAGSBrittany RobertsonLife UneXpectedSecret Circlethe cw

