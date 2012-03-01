Lil Wayne and Limp Bizkit collaborative single due next week

Limp Bizkit love rap-rock, and Lil Wayne loves rock-rap, so it only makes sense that they combine. Sort of.

YMCMB head Bryan “Birdman” Williams told Billboard that the two acts will combine for a brand new single, “Ready to Go,” due out some time next week.

“It’ll be a great way to let the world know that [the band] is a part of us,” said Birdman. “It’s rock, but it’s hip-hop-rock. I think we got that hip-hop-rock swagger.”

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst and Weezy hashed out the track during the week following the Grammy Awards to bang out the song. The Cash Money artists will all appear together in a music video, shooting soon.

The Limp Bizkit/Cash Money signing announcement sent a shock (confusion?) wave through music news world last week, considering that the band is YMCMB’s first straightforwardly rock signing. Birdman said the label is working to expand into other musical territory beside hip-hop.

The other element to the signing is that Limp Bizkit’s last album hasn’t sold all that strongly: “Gold Cobra” has only moved 69,000 copies since it was released last June. The band’s last top 10 album was “Results May Vary,” released eight years ago. This isn’t exactly Limp Bizkit’s peak commercial era. Perhaps the label and Durst are readying a second act for the band?

Birdman said that a new Limp Bizkit would be out by year’s end, but that this particular collaboration would just be a one-off.

What the hell is going on here.